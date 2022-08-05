BMO Capital Markets Increases Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Price Target to $47.00

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of CLW traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.30. 302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 327,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $2,582,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 192.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

