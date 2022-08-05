BMO Capital Markets Trims Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Target Price to $117.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.75. The company had a trading volume of 197,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,955. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $60.76 and a 1-year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,384 shares of company stock worth $8,934,633. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

