BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Trading 0.8% Higher

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.25 and last traded at C$10.25. 191,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 224,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.17.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.74.

