BNP Paribas Lowers HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.88) to GBX 735 ($9.01) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 624 ($7.65) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Redburn Partners raised HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Investec raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.31) to GBX 525 ($6.43) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $609.86.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HSBC by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,492,000 after acquiring an additional 330,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 62.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after buying an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,730,000 after buying an additional 124,185 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,879,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,653,000 after buying an additional 398,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HSBC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,752,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,974,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

