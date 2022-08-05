Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$32.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$57.57.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded up C$2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,674. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -6.31. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$18.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.00.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.