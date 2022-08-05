Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Bonso Electronics International Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:BNSO opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. Bonso Electronics International has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $7.47.
Bonso Electronics International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bonso Electronics International (BNSO)
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
Receive News & Ratings for Bonso Electronics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonso Electronics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.