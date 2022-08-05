Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bonso Electronics International Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:BNSO opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. Bonso Electronics International has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $7.47.

Bonso Electronics International Company Profile

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

