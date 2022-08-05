Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,270.00 Price Target at Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,579.86.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded down $22.49 on Thursday, hitting $1,924.76. 16,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,652. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,939.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,147.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 58.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 98.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Booking by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Booking by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

