Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Lowered to $2,280.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BKNG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,579.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $29.25 on Thursday, reaching $1,918.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,652. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,939.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 58.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 98.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

