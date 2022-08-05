Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.75 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boralex to a hold rating and set a C$46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, CSFB cut shares of Boralex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$48.00.

Boralex stock opened at C$48.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$48.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.06.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$176.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.8798095 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.90%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

