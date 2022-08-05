BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.40 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.00 to $4.40 EPS.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.8 %

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.07. 2,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,848. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.28%.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,164,000 after acquiring an additional 332,483 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,267.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 223,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 207,597 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 138,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 129,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

