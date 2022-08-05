Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) Insider Matthew Latimore Sells 50,000,000 Shares

Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCBGet Rating) insider Matthew Latimore sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19), for a total transaction of A$13,750,000.00 ($9,683,098.59).

Matthew Latimore also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 2nd, Matthew Latimore bought 55,000,000 shares of Bowen Coking Coal stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,930,000.00 ($12,626,760.56).

Bowen Coking Coal Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Bowen Coking Coal

Bowen Coking Coal Limited engages in the exploration and development of coal project with primary focus on metallurgical coal. It holds 100% interests in the Isaac River Project that covers an area of 14 square kilometers located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland; the Cooroorah Project located north of Blackwater; the Carborough project; and the Comet Ridge Project located South of the township of Comet, as well as 90% interests the Hillalong Coking Coal Project comprising of 15 sub-blocks covering an area of approximately 48 square kilometers located in the northern Bowen Basin.

