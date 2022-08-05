Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 2,621 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SPYV stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.59. 55,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,087. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

