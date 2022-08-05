Bridgeworth LLC Acquires Shares of 8,967 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 299,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,510,000 after buying an additional 629,545 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after buying an additional 85,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPTS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.37. 24,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,125. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68.

