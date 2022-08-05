Bridgeworth LLC Buys 1,589 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 73,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,880. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

