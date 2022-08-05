Bridgeworth LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 37,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,918. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

