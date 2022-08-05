Bridgeworth LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,382,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,406,000 after acquiring an additional 95,284 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,416,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,664,000 after purchasing an additional 233,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,015,000 after purchasing an additional 65,386 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,460,000 after purchasing an additional 77,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,555,000 after purchasing an additional 109,702 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,460. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

