Bridgeworth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,210,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,889,000 after acquiring an additional 404,976 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,886.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 576,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,103,000 after acquiring an additional 565,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 190,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,174. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $208.10 and a 52-week high of $306.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.91.

