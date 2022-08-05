Bridgeworth LLC Has $14.64 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 3.4% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $726,693,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,023,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,928,000 after purchasing an additional 747,011 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 7,188,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,262,000 after acquiring an additional 34,470 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 6,739,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,888,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,205,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFAC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. 20,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,770. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.81.

