Bridgeworth LLC Has $417,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,890 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $76.81. The stock had a trading volume of 42,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,925. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

