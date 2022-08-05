Bridgeworth LLC Sells 3,999 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.75. 833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,811. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.91. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.73 and a twelve month high of $100.12.

