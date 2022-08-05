Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires $89,700.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,844,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,972,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,925.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,274 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,644.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,703 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,662.55.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,250 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,562.50.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,250 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $21,027.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,300 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65.10.

On Monday, May 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20.25.

On Friday, May 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,973 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $20,365.05.

Brightcove Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $269.00 million, a P/E ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brightcove

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,779 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth about $7,947,000. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,106,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,627,000 after buying an additional 722,280 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,778,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter worth about $3,158,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

