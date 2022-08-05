BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 50.38% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

BrightSpire Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE BRSP opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.72%.

In other BrightSpire Capital news, Director Catherine Rice acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,342.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 30,303.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

