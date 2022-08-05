Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) PT Lowered to $78.00

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $96.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $57.62 on Monday. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a return on equity of 83.35% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brink’s will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In other news, EVP Simon Davis bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,342.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brink’s by 15.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Brink’s by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

