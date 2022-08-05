Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Gemsstock Ltd.

Gemsstock Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 8.9% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $7.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $544.95. 29,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $519.39 and a 200 day moving average of $561.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $462.66 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $220.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

