Brokerages Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Price Target at $21.50

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.52. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.65.
Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 614,888 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,198,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,477,000 after purchasing an additional 71,613 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,397,000 after acquiring an additional 80,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,946,000 after acquiring an additional 175,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,514,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,724,000 after acquiring an additional 415,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
