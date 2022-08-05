Brokerages Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Price Target at $21.50

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.52. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 614,888 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,198,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,477,000 after purchasing an additional 71,613 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,397,000 after acquiring an additional 80,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,946,000 after acquiring an additional 175,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,514,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,724,000 after acquiring an additional 415,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

