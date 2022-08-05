Brokerages Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT at $424.09

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $424.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMAB shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price target on the stock.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the period. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

