Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,568,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920,154 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for 0.8% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.95% of Match Group worth $619,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,212,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,263,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,355,000 after acquiring an additional 889,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,617,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.66. The company had a trading volume of 101,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,085. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.10. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

