Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 37,044 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,044 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Shopify worth $445,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 38 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.34.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.95. 860,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,618,032. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.74. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

