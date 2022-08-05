Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,899 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.99% of CarMax worth $159,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in CarMax by 3,789.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 97,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 95,046 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CarMax by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,555. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.37 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

