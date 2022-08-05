Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 148,571 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $489,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.4 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.26. 3,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,807. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.83. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.89 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.