Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 774.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,033 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $295,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,642,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $5.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.27. The stock had a trading volume of 24,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,948. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.64.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,291. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

