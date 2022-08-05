Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3,884.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,342 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $206,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,494. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.27.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

