Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.10% of Accenture worth $225,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 697.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.84.

Accenture stock traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.67. The company had a trading volume of 37,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,650. The company has a market capitalization of $193.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

