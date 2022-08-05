Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,693,671 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Fortive worth $244,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Fortive by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortive by 33.3% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 7.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Fortive by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

FTV stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,210. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.