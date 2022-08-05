Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491,020 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 3.95% of Dynatrace worth $535,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5,337.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

Dynatrace stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 34,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,123. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.43, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,367,402.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

