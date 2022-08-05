Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 88,818 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,227,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88,818 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $705,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 273,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $157,335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 200,137 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 54,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.3 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $7.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $536.22. 41,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,878. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $491.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

