Brown Advisory Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999,643 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 413.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,357,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,103,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,534,000 after buying an additional 1,063,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 899,328 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 732,622 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.41. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.