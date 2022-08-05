Brown Advisory Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 238,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,836 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.87. The company had a trading volume of 67,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,193. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.