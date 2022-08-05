Brown Advisory Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $93.12. 92,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,209. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

