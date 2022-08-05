Brown Advisory Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.33. The company had a trading volume of 178,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,003. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

