Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,718 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.3% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,761 shares of company stock worth $55,528,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.45. The company had a trading volume of 123,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $246.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

