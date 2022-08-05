Brown Advisory Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 0.9% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.34. 58,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $136.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average of $95.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

