Brown Advisory Securities LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.20. The stock had a trading volume of 36,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,036. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

