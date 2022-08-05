Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.23.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.43. 35,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,978. The firm has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.24.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

