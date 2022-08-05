Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,747,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 48,438 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.03. 11,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.38. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

