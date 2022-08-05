Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 3,374 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.1% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.77. The stock had a trading volume of 491,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,813,188. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $451.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.