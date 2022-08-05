BSClaunch Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $372.00 (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. BSClaunch has a market capitalization of $18,170.81 and approximately $372.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BSClaunch has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00630775 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015498 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About BSClaunch
BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.
BSClaunch Coin Trading
