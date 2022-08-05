BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.25

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.10.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TSE ERE.UN traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.63. 73,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,811. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.81 million and a P/E ratio of 6.37. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$3.29 and a 52-week high of C$5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.38.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

