Bunicorn Hits One Day Volume of $44,816.00 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $91,701.79 and approximately $44,816.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00619655 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015078 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.