Bunicorn Hits One Day Volume of $44,816.00 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $91,701.79 and approximately $44,816.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00619655 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015078 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bunicorn Profile
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
Buying and Selling Bunicorn
