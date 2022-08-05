Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Price Target Raised to €28.00

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €27.50 ($28.35) to €28.00 ($28.87) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a hold rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bureau Veritas from €25.00 ($25.77) to €24.00 ($24.74) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cheuvreux downgraded Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €27.00 ($27.84) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($30.41) to €30.00 ($30.93) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €30.80 ($31.75) to €22.30 ($22.99) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $27.00 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.